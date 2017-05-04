Lake Rotoiti drowning victim's family gives back to Coastguard

The family of Colin McCormick, who drowned in Lake Rotoiti earlier this year, have gifted $3000 to the volunteers who worked tirelessly to retrieve his body. At an intimate gathering on the shores of Lake Rotorua on Thursday, Gavin McCormick, along with his mother Shirley, brother Lance and sister-in-law Lisa, presented Coastguard Rotorua with the cheque.

