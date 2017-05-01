Kiwis could pay full fees to study in...

Kiwis could pay full fees to study in Australia

9 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

New Zealand citizens living in Australia will have to pay full university fees under a major policy change being proposed by the Australian Government. However, they could be given access to student loans, which have been off-limits for most expat Kiwis until now.

Chicago, IL

