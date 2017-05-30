Kay Burnett celebrates 30 years of a ...

Kay Burnett celebrates 30 years of a ground-breaking heart-lung transplant

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Dominion Post

Kay Burnett, with daughters Melissa, left, and Cherie, who she would never have seen grow up without a life-saving heart-lung transplant 30 years ago. As the ambulance pulled away from her Marton home, doubt crept into Kay Burnett's mind: "I thought, God, I wonder if I'll see this house again."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC