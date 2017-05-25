Jailed for life: New Zealand's longes...

Jailed for life: New Zealand's longest prison sentences

Today Jaden Lee Stroobant was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in jail for the sexual violation and murder of 69-year-old Te Atatu woman Cunxiu Tian. Tian was home alone on Friday January 15 last year when Stroobant, who lived over the back fence in a rented property with his mother, entered the property and confronted her.

