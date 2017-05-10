J.J. Aldrich Welcomes Nadia Kassem to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 110
J.J. Aldrich will square off against newcomer Nadia Kassem at UFC Fight Night 110 on June 10. The Las Vegas-based promotion confirmed the strawweight pairing following an initial report from The Daily Telegraph . UFC Fight Night 110 takes place at Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, and is headlined by a heavyweight clash pitting Mark Hunt against Derrick Lewis .
