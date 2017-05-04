Infratil loses big chunk of bus contract

Infratil loses big chunk of bus contract

Infratil, the publicly listed infrastructure investor, has lost most of its bus contract with the Greater Wellington Regional Council to Masterton-based Tranzit Group, which the council says can offer the service cheaper. The council named Tranzit, run by the Snelgrove family, as the preferred bidder for eight of its bus contracts, and Palmerston North-based UZAbus for a contract to deliver bus services on the Kapiti Coast.

Chicago, IL

