India trade expert advocates direct flights

Fast-growing tourism and international student arrivals from India make it time to consider direct flights between New Zealand and major Indian cities, says the visiting head of a top Indian policy think-tank, Amitabh Kant. In New Zealand for meetings with government ministers, foreign affairs officials and business contacts, the chief executive of the National Institution for Transforming India also claims India is more than ready for a free-trade agreement with New Zealand and is just waiting for Wellington to present an offer on liberalising the services sector to allow Indian companies to compete here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.