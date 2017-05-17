Heavy rain causes flooding in Nelson-Marlborough
State Highway 1 north of Blenheim has been particularly badly hit, with contractors called out to deal with flooding on the road. Police say road closures are likely in the Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough areas, with rain forecast to continue throughout the morning.
