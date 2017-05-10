Heavens above! New Zealand to axe bla...

Heavens above! New Zealand to axe blasphemy laws

Wellington: New Zealand plans to scrap the crime of blasphemy after calls from across the political spectrum for reform in response to an Irish investigation into British comic Stephen Fry. David Seymour, leader of ACT, a minor opposition party, who has instigated the move, said lawmakers of all stripes wanted to end what they saw as an archaic curb on freedom of speech.

