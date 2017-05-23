Gun owners feel targeted - hunters

Gun owners feel targeted - hunters

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The owner of Waipukurau's Fishing and Shooting Outfitters Ltd has been involved with firearms even longer, and witnessed attitudes toward firearms - and their owners - change over that time. "In the old days we could walk down the street with our firearm and into the shop [to] get it repaired, nobody batted an eyelid."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC