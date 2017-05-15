Grant Thornton New Zealand grows its ...

Grant Thornton New Zealand grows its Christchurch presence

Read more: Scoop

Grant Thornton New Zealand, which employs more than 250 people across its offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, has made a number of key appointments to its Christchurch team. "We are expanding our Christchurch office to meet the demand for our services in this growing city and the Canterbury region," says Grant Thornton New Zealand National Managing Partner, Tim Downes.

Chicago, IL

