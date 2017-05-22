Grandmother found guilty of baby's ma...

Grandmother found guilty of baby's manslaughter

A Bay of Plenty grandmother has been found guilty of the manslaughter of her eight-month-old grandson, who died in a hot car while she smoked drugs. A jury found Donna Parangi guilty on Tuesday morning, after a six-day trial before Justice Graham Lang in the High Court at Rotorua.

