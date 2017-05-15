Government to build 34,000 new Auckland houses, classes $650,000 as an affordable house
The government says it will build more than 34,000 new houses in Auckland over the next 10 years in response to what it calls the city's 'housing challenges'. The Crown Building Project will replace 8300 old, rundown houses in Auckland with new houses, 24,300 of which would be built by Housing New Zealand through their Auckland Housing Programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC