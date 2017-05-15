Government to build 34,000 new Auckla...

Government to build 34,000 new Auckland houses, classes $650,000 as an affordable house

12 hrs ago

The government says it will build more than 34,000 new houses in Auckland over the next 10 years in response to what it calls the city's 'housing challenges'. The Crown Building Project will replace 8300 old, rundown houses in Auckland with new houses, 24,300 of which would be built by Housing New Zealand through their Auckland Housing Programme.

