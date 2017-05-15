Funding boost for New Zealand's heritage
Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne today announced funding of $8 million of operating funding over the next two years and $2.1 million of capital funding in the next year in Budget 2017 to safeguard New Zealand's heritage collections and record of Government. The funding will progress plans to increase storage capacity and resilience of Archives New Zealand's Wellington repository.
