FMA licenses 201 firms under new secu...

FMA licenses 201 firms under new securities law regime

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The Financial markets Authority has issued 201 licenses to a variety of financial services firms in the two-and-a-half years of a new securities law regime. Of those licensed firms, 66 were managed investment schemes, 53 discretionary investment management services, 31 were independent individual trustees and 22 were derivatives issuers, the FMA's licensing overview report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC