Flashback: The day a New Zealander beat blasphemy charges
The World War I veteran and pacifist poet's dislike of war stretched, in 1918, to these fateful lines: "O Jesus, send me a wound to-day, And I'll believe in Your bread and wine, And get my bloody old sins washed white." World War I poet Siegfried Sassoon wrote a poem in 1918 that four years later formed the basis of a one-off New Zealand court case.
