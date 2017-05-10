Flashback: The day a New Zealander be...

Flashback: The day a New Zealander beat blasphemy charges

The World War I veteran and pacifist poet's dislike of war stretched, in 1918, to these fateful lines: "O Jesus, send me a wound to-day, And I'll believe in Your bread and wine, And get my bloody old sins washed white." World War I poet Siegfried Sassoon wrote a poem in 1918 that four years later formed the basis of a one-off New Zealand court case.

