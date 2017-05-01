Fatman Scoop New Zealand Shows Cancelled

Fatman Scoop New Zealand Shows Cancelled

FATMAN SCOOP NEW ZEALAND SHOWS CANCELLED Pato Entertainment regretfully announces the upcoming Fatman Scoop New Zealand dates have been cancelled. Fatman Scoop sustained a minor foot injury during a recent show in Australia, that has required him to return to New York.

