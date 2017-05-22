Families unite to become New Zealand citizens together

Reshmi Penezhuthu Varghese, from India, Jaibun Nisha Mohammed, from Fiji, Mubashirah Nazia, from Fiji, and Anne Kaimuri Stephen Kiragu, from Kenya, with Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt at the New Zealand citizenship ceremony at Invercargill City Council. Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt said when he became mayor in 1993, there was one citizenship ceremony a year that had about three people, but now there was one every month with about 20 people attending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.