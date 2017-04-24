Eminem lawsuit against New Zealand political party begins
In this April 15, 2012, file photo, Eminem performs at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. They may not have lost themselves in the music or the moment but a judge and nine lawyers in a New Zealand courtroom did listen politely to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" as a copyright trial involving the country's ruling political party began Monday, May 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC