Dozens of Maori and Moriori Remains Return to New Zealand from European Museums
The Aoebersee-Museum Bremen and three other institutions are repatriating 59 Moriori and MA ori ancestral remains collected in the 19th century. Ceremony for the repatriation of remains to a delegation from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa at the Aoebersee-Museum Bremen in Germany On May 29, the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington will welcome home MA ori and Moriori remains long held in European museums.
