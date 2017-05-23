Dozens of Maori and Moriori Remains R...

Dozens of Maori and Moriori Remains Return to New Zealand from European Museums

The Aoebersee-Museum Bremen and three other institutions are repatriating 59 Moriori and MA ori ancestral remains collected in the 19th century. Ceremony for the repatriation of remains to a delegation from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa at the Aoebersee-Museum Bremen in Germany On May 29, the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington will welcome home MA ori and Moriori remains long held in European museums.

Chicago, IL

