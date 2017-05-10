Donna to sweep past New Zealand bring...

Donna to sweep past New Zealand bringing rain and gales

Worse weather is in store as Cyclone Donna tracks along the North Island's coastline today bringing more rain and gales. Auckland is being warned to prepare for floods as heavy downpours are expected to drench the city during rush hour this morning.

