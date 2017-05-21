Dog rescued from New Zealand ravine a...

Dog rescued from New Zealand ravine after three weeks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Missing dog reunited with owners and 'in good spirits' after being blinded falling down a 15 metre cliff and spending three weeks trapped at the bottom of a ravine A dog missing for three weeks has been reunited with his owner after he was found at the bottom of a ravine blind, confused and ten kilograms underweight. A two-year-old pit bull called Storm was found trembling in mud by SPCA officers at a Porirua park, north of Wellington on Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC