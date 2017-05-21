Dog rescued from New Zealand ravine after three weeks

Missing dog reunited with owners and 'in good spirits' after being blinded falling down a 15 metre cliff and spending three weeks trapped at the bottom of a ravine A dog missing for three weeks has been reunited with his owner after he was found at the bottom of a ravine blind, confused and ten kilograms underweight. A two-year-old pit bull called Storm was found trembling in mud by SPCA officers at a Porirua park, north of Wellington on Thursday afternoon.

