Crunch time approaches for Ruataniwha water storage scheme
A decision on the future of the controversial Ruataniwha water storage scheme in the Hawke's Bay is looming, with Hawke's Bay Regional Council set to consider a review on its risks at a special meeting tomorrow. The council is to consider the findings of its review into the scheme and is likely to seek further advice before a formal decision is made on its future at a council meeting on May 31, it said in a statement.
