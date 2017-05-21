Cricketer blames dead parrot for drun...

Cricketer blames dead parrot for drunk driving

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Black Caps cricketer Doug Bracewell has pleaded guilty to a third charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and told a New Zealand court he was hurrying to console his partner over a dead parrot. Bracewell, 27, was ordered to perform 100 hours of community work after being convicted on Thursday by a court at Masterton of driving while having a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC