Cricketer blames dead parrot for drunk driving
Black Caps cricketer Doug Bracewell has pleaded guilty to a third charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and told a New Zealand court he was hurrying to console his partner over a dead parrot. Bracewell, 27, was ordered to perform 100 hours of community work after being convicted on Thursday by a court at Masterton of driving while having a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit.
