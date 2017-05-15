Craggy Range neighbours help catch al...

Craggy Range neighbours help catch alleged thieves

7 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Police had one man in handcuffs and were talking to a woman, under Red Bridge, Tukituki River, Waimarama Rd, Havelock North. A 32-year-old woman and a man of unknown age were arrested and charged with burglary following an incident which started at a property on Craggy Range Rd and ended under the Waimarama Rd bridge at 4.24pm.

