Council, tourism body to keep nagging Air New Zealand
Blenheim people travelling to Nelson to dodge high airfares is an ongoing issue, and the council says only Air New Zealand can change that. A quick online search reveals it is cheaper to fly from Auckland to Dunedin than fly from Blenheim to Christchurch, prompting the drive over the hill for cheaper flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC