Celebrate New Zealand Music at Auckland Libraries

In celebration of New Zealand Music Month, Auckland Libraries are making a song and dance about Kiwi music throughout the month of May. "I really encourage Aucklanders to make the most of Music Month at their local library,' says Penny Hulse. "Auckland has a fantastic music heritage - in fact we're in the process of becoming an UNESCO City of Music - and where better to learn more about our music than at one of our great libraries."

