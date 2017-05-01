Celebrate New Zealand Music at Auckla...

Celebrate New Zealand Music at Auckland Libraries

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

In celebration of New Zealand Music Month, Auckland Libraries are making a song and dance about Kiwi music throughout the month of May. "I really encourage Aucklanders to make the most of Music Month at their local library,' says Penny Hulse. "Auckland has a fantastic music heritage - in fact we're in the process of becoming an UNESCO City of Music - and where better to learn more about our music than at one of our great libraries."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb '17 solidgold 4,210
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC