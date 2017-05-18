Carmen, bringing some hot Spanish cul...

Carmen, bringing some hot Spanish culture to a New Zealand winter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

Carmen By Georges Bizet New Zealand Opera St James Theatre, Wellington - June 1-10; ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland - June 22-July 1; Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch - July 13-22 It's not the anniversary of Bizet's birth or his death or even the anniversary of the first performance of his opera Carmen . But you could well have thought it was because the opera seems to be on everywhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,139,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC