Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with Wellington Free Ambulance paramedics who saved his life
When Terry Hill went into cardiac arrest, Wellington Free Ambulance paramedic Chris Galvin and emergency medical technician Abby Wilkinson saved his life. Four months later, they caught up for morning tea.
