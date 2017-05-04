Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with...

Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with Wellington Free Ambulance paramedics who saved his life

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dominion Post

When Terry Hill went into cardiac arrest, Wellington Free Ambulance paramedic Chris Galvin and emergency medical technician Abby Wilkinson saved his life. Four months later, they caught up for morning tea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb '17 solidgold 4,210
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,760 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC