Car fire in Palmerston North being treated as suspicious
Palmerston North firefighters were called to an Ake Ake Ave home at 5.25am on Monday after a person walking their dog spotted the burning car on the front lawn. Fire Service communications shift manager Mike Wanoa said the flames were put out before the fire could spread to nearby properties.
