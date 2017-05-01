Bruno Mars hits #1, will head Down Under as he extends tour into 2018
If you couldn't get tickets to see Bruno Mars in North America, maybe you can catch him next year in Australia. Billboard reports that the singer is taking his 24K Magic World tour Down Under in early 2018, marking the first time he's played that part of the world in four years.
