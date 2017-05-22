Brisk north, mild south - role revers...

Brisk north, mild south - role reversal as cold snap targets top of New Zealand

As the top of the country shivered in sub-zero temperatures, parts of the traditionally chilly deep south were being warmed up by a norwesterly blast. MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the Southland town of Gore jumped from 5C to 14C in half an hour just before dawn.

