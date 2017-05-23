Bridgestone named New Zealand's Most ...

Bridgestone named New Zealand's Most Trusted Tyre Brand

5 hrs ago

Bridgestone is the Most Trusted Tyre Brand in New Zealand according to an independent survey conducted by Roy Morgan Research. It's Bridgestone's first time being named the nation's Most Trusted Tyre Brand, narrowly edging out subsidiary Firestone, which received highly commended status.

Chicago, IL

