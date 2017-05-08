Bill English concedes New Zealand is ...

Bill English concedes New Zealand is a 'soft entry point' to Australia

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

But he says his Government has no plan to change the two countries' reciprocal travel arrangements, which make it easy to move between to the two countries. The New Zealand Government has expressed disappointment with recent changes in Australia which will make it harder to get citizenship and more expensive to attend university.

Chicago, IL

