Big business backs New Zealand's most successful art show
The NZ Art Show is pleased to announce its 2017 sponsors, with 17 organisations throwing their support behind the show, and more expected to follow suit. This year's show runs for four days over Queen's Birthday Weekend, kicking off with a Gala opening on Thursday, June 1. The doors will then open to the public on Friday, June 2 at the TSB Arena on Wellington's waterfront.
