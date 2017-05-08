Beth Orton, J $tash announce New Zeal...

Beth Orton, J $tash announce New Zealand shows

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Orton last played two sold-out New Zealand shows in 2013, and returns this year for dates in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland. The BRIT award winner plays Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal on June 20, Wellington's Opera House on June 21 and Auckland's Town Hall on June 22. Tickets are on sale Monday May 15, with Ticketek and Ticketmaster presales from Wednesday May 10. Full tour information is available here .

Chicago, IL

