Beast of Blenheim Stewart Murray Wilson under police inquiry in two more historic rape cases
Wearing a GPS ankle monitor, Stewart Murray Wilson is allowed out fishing at North Mole, near Whanganui, under the supervision of two Corrections minders. Stewart Murray Wilson, the serial rapist dubbed "the Beast of Blenheim" for his appalling crimes, is alleged to have raped two more women.
