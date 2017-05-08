Aussies red-faced after destroying tr...

Aussies red-faced after destroying treasured New Zealand plant specimens

7 hrs ago

Australian border officials caused an upset when they destroyed six specimens owned by Landcare Research, among them a lichen classified as of special scientific value. Photo / Supplied Apologetic Australian border officials have given assurances that the accidental destruction of important native plant specimens loaned by New Zealand won't happen again.

Chicago, IL

