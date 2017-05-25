Almost a quarter of elderly New Zealanders malnourished, new study finds
A first-of-a-kind Kiwi study has found 23 per cent of older people living independently in the community, or newly-admitted to hospital or residential care, were malnourished with a further 35 per cent deemed at high risk. The research has been conducted by Massey University, investigating malnutrition risks in older people across three accommodation settings.
