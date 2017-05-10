A trial is to be held for Lower Hutt woman Susan Austen, charged with aiding a suicide
Treadwella was a Wellington woman who supported Voluntary Euthanasia Society President Maryan Street's petition in support of assisted dying. It later turned out police collected the names and addresses of many of those targeted, largely older women, by setting up a breath-testing roadblock down the road from a Hutt Valley euthanasia meeting.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
