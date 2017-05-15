54-year-old man arrested in relation ...

54-year-old man arrested in relation to Northland murder

John Henry Harris was left on the doorstep of St John Ambulance station in Whangarei dying of a gunshot wound. An arrest has been made in the investigation into the murder of a man who was left dying on the doorstep of an ambulance station.

