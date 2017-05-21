$21.2m to tell New Zealand's stories and news
Budget 2017 includes a significant investment in Radio New Zealand, as well as new funding to support the understanding of our most important national stories, Ms Barry says. Radio New Zealand will receive an additional $11.4 million of operating funding over the next four years to allow for investment in new modern technology and improved capability.
