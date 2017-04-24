World Famous in New Zealand: Exploring Walter Peak on E-bike
Queenstown tour company Real Journeys' has launched an electric motorbike trail ride on Walter Peak farm. To get to Walter Peak board the historic TSS Earnslaw steamship on Queenstown's lakefront and cruise across Lake Wakatipu to the Walter Peak homestead.
