Truck driver killed in crash was ready for retirement

Marie Hunt said her brother had been showing off about his preparations for retirement, after a lifetime spent working too hard. Nelson Hei Hei, 63, died when he crashed his truck on SH36 near Rotorua on April 24. The crash closed State Highway 36 between Rotorua and Tauranga for four days as workers cleared the 40 drums of hazardous materials - epoxy resin and ferric chloride - the truck had been carrying.

Chicago, IL

