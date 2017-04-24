Three people escape blaze in Palmerst...

Three people escape blaze in Palmerston North

11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The fire, believed to have started in the kitchen, tore through the house on Upham Tce in Roslyn, a fire spokesman said. Palmerston North senior station officer Scott Bell said three people were home at the time of the blaze, about 10am on Friday, but they all escaped without serious injury.

Chicago, IL

