The great stink: parts of New Zealand still 'putrid' after raft of floods

Flooding, along with the associated silt and rotting organic material, has led to swampy, sodden ground - and a vile smell. Areas of Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Whakatane and Edgecumbe have all been reported to pong after a number of storms in March and April.

Chicago, IL

