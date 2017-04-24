Scott Guy murder accused Ewen Macdonald out of prison, playing rugby in Christchurch
Ewen Macdonald in the dock while being sentenced, to five years imprisonment, in the High Court at Palmerston North. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Mark Mitchell The man accused then acquitted by a jury of murdering Feilding farmer Scott Guy is enjoying his freedom by playing club rugby in Christchurch.
