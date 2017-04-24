Rotorua's $10 million man: How Mark W...

Rotorua's $10 million man: How Mark Wilson scaled the world to head finance giant Aviva

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Waikato Times

Mark Wilson's career has taken him from small city New Zealand to the top of a 300-year-old insurance giant in Europe's finance capital. It's 18,000 kilometres from Rotorua to London, via Waikato University, where his company, Aviva, manages about NZ$800 billion in funds, but the leap from here to there is pretty small, really.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb '17 solidgold 4,210
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC