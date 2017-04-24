Ripple Effects of New Zealand Earthquake Continue to This Day

November tremor sparked slow, deep movements in Earth's crust that increase the chances of a similar severe quake within a year A 2016 tremor in New Zealand destroyed roads and set off slow slip movements deep in the two crustal plates off the country's east coast. Credit: Marty Melville Getty Images The consequences of a magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck New Zealand on 14 November 2016 are still rippling through the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.