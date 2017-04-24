Port au Choix fishers still have concerns after DFO meeting last week
Harvesters set their fishing gear aflame in front of the DFO offices in Port au Choix during a recent protest. HAWKE'S BAY, NL - Seven harvesters from inshore fishing fleets from Sandy Cove to Port Aux Choix met with Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials Friday, April 21. The meeting at the Torrent River Inn in Hawke's Bay ran for more than two hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC