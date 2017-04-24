Port au Choix fishers still have concerns after DFO meeting last week

Harvesters set their fishing gear aflame in front of the DFO offices in Port au Choix during a recent protest. HAWKE'S BAY, NL - Seven harvesters from inshore fishing fleets from Sandy Cove to Port Aux Choix met with Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials Friday, April 21. The meeting at the Torrent River Inn in Hawke's Bay ran for more than two hours.

